Iowa Air Guard support dog, and Chaplain reunite following six month deployment

For Adele, (the dog not the singer) after her person, Chaplain, Lt. Col. Stephen Peters deployed to Al Udeid Air Base last fall it was like he was gone for years in dog time.



The 6-year-old, English Cream Golden Retriever and Peters were finally reunited in Sioux City, Iowa this week as Peters returned from a lengthy deployment.



While Peters was away he was serving as the Deputy Command Chaplain for U.S. Air Force Central Command. Back at home, Adele continued her duties as the morale support dog at the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing.



Normally, Peters works full time as the Wing Chaplain at the Iowa Air Guard unit where he and Adele work together tending to the needs of their Airmen.



During the six month deployment, several unit members volunteered to watch Adele in the evenings and weekends. Dog detail was not restricted to rank, as 185th ARW Wing Commander, Colonel Sonya Morrison also pitched-in with the pooch during Peters’ absence.



During the day (when she was not napping) Adele continued diligently in her duties, regularly reporting to work, greeting anyone who pays attention to her without judgment or criticism.



With a small group gathered at the reunion in the Iowa ANG unit’s headquarters building this week, Adele seemed confused and was at first a little unsure.



After a few moments however, paws were extended and she felt free to press her large frame fully into Peters embrace. It was as if the two had never been separated.



When asked if Adele qualified to receive separation pay in his absence, Peters said he wasn’t sure, but said (with a grin) he may check at the military pay office.



One thing that is sure is that the pair should have plenty of time to get reacquainted as both earned some well deserved leave during the deployment. Peters said it is good to be home and he is looking forward to resuming his duties with Adele at his side in the weeks ahead

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2024 Date Posted: 04.30.2024 17:36 Story ID: 469918 Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US Web Views: 94 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Iowa Air Guard support dog, and Chaplain reunite following six month deployment, by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.