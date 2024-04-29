Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Adele and Peters reunite

    Adele and Peters reunite

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    After a six-month deployment, Chaplain, Lt. Col. Stephen Peters is reunited with his dog Adele
    at the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa on April 30, 2024. Peters was serving as Deputy Command Chaplain for U.S. Air Force Central Command at Al Udeid Air Base. Back at home, Adele continued her duties as the morale support dog at the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing. U.S. Air National Gaurd photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

    Iowa Air Guard support dog, and Chaplain reunite following six month deployment

    Sioux City
    185th Air Refueling Wing
    Adele
    Iowa Air National Guard
    Stephen Peters
    morale support dog

