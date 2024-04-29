Electric flight at Eglin

Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Geraghty, 96th Test Wing commander and instructor, Jim Mueller, Modern Technology Solutions Inc., prepare to taxi for an electric aircraft test flight April 22, 2024 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Geraghty and other Eglin test pilots flew the 80-horsepower 1000-pound Pipistrel Velis Electro over a three-week period to provide qualitative evaluations to AFWERX toward electric aircraft usage for the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)

