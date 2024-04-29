Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Electric flight at Eglin [Image 3 of 5]

    Electric flight at Eglin

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2024

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.              

    96th Test Wing

    Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Geraghty, 96th Test Wing commander and instructor, Jim Mueller, Modern Technology Solutions Inc., prepare to taxi for an electric aircraft test flight April 22, 2024 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Geraghty and other Eglin test pilots flew the 80-horsepower 1000-pound Pipistrel Velis Electro over a three-week period to provide qualitative evaluations to AFWERX toward electric aircraft usage for the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2024
    Date Posted: 04.30.2024 10:08
    Photo ID: 8371812
    VIRIN: 240422-F-OC707-8005
    Resolution: 3000x2096
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    eglin
    Prime
    AFWERX
    413
    electric aircraft

