Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Geraghty, 96th Test Wing commander, pushes out the 1000-pound Pipistrel Velis Electro aircraft for a test flight April 22, 2024 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Geraghty and other Eglin test pilots flew the 80-horsepower electric aircraft over a three-week period to provide qualitative evaluations to AFWERX toward electric aircraft usage for the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2024 10:08
|Photo ID:
|8371814
|VIRIN:
|240422-F-OC707-8002
|Resolution:
|3000x1768
|Size:
|2.97 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Electric flight at Eglin [Image 5 of 5], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
