Electric flight at Eglin

Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Geraghty, 96th Test Wing commander, flies the 1000-pound Pipistrel Velis Electro aircraft for a test flight April 22, 2024 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Geraghty and other Eglin test pilots flew the 80-horsepower electric aircraft over a three-week period to provide qualitative evaluations to AFWERX toward electric aircraft usage for the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)

