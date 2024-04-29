Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Code 600 Wins NNSY OPSEC Award [Image 3 of 4]

    Code 600 Wins NNSY OPSEC Award

    UNITED STATES

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christian Victor Bautista 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Congratulations to the Norfolk Naval Shipyard Comptroller Department (Code 600) and their OPSEC Coordinator Anthony Knoch and Assistant Coordinator Traci Bradley, who were awarded the First Quarter 2024 Excellence in Best OPSEC Practices Award April 12.

