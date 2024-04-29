Code 600 Wins NNSY OPSEC Award

Congratulations to the Norfolk Naval Shipyard Comptroller Department (Code 600) and their OPSEC Coordinator Anthony Knoch and Assistant Coordinator Traci Bradley, who were awarded the First Quarter 2024 Excellence in Best OPSEC Practices Award April 12.

