Code 600 Wins NNSY OPSEC Award

Congratulations to the Norfolk Naval Shipyard Comptroller Department (Code 600) and their OPSEC Coordinator Anthony Knoch and Assistant Coordinator Traci Bradley, who were awarded the First Quarter 2024 Excellence in Best OPSEC Practices Award April 12. Code 600 and their coordinators have demonstrated effective OPSEC practices throughout the department, including the display and dissemination of important documentation including the Critical Information Cue Cards, Telephonic Threat Complaint forms, and the Do Not Discuss Classified Information labels on landline phones; as well as their overall OPSEC posture within the department and the practice of the Clean Desk Policy by all personnel. The team was awarded the OPSEC flag and pennant as well as the Purple Dragon trophy to display in their area for the quarter. In addition, Knoch and Bradley received a Certificate of Achievement for their efforts in leading the OPSEC charge.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2024 Date Posted: 04.30.2024 08:31 Story ID: 469847