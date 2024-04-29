Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Code 600 Wins NNSY OPSEC Award

    04.30.2024

    Story by Kristi R Britt 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Congratulations to the Norfolk Naval Shipyard Comptroller Department (Code 600) and their OPSEC Coordinator Anthony Knoch and Assistant Coordinator Traci Bradley, who were awarded the First Quarter 2024 Excellence in Best OPSEC Practices Award April 12. Code 600 and their coordinators have demonstrated effective OPSEC practices throughout the department, including the display and dissemination of important documentation including the Critical Information Cue Cards, Telephonic Threat Complaint forms, and the Do Not Discuss Classified Information labels on landline phones; as well as their overall OPSEC posture within the department and the practice of the Clean Desk Policy by all personnel. The team was awarded the OPSEC flag and pennant as well as the Purple Dragon trophy to display in their area for the quarter. In addition, Knoch and Bradley received a Certificate of Achievement for their efforts in leading the OPSEC charge.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2024
    Date Posted: 04.30.2024
