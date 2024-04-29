Airlifter Of The Week: A1C Brody Mennemeier

This graphic design depicts U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Brody Mennemeier, 86th Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment journeyman, being awarded Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 29, 2024. Mennemeier was selected for being an assistant floor lead of the inspection section and guiding eight Airmen to complete 140 aircraft equipment inspections. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)

