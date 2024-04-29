Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airlifter Of The Week: A1C Brody Mennemeier [Image 3 of 3]

    Airlifter Of The Week: A1C Brody Mennemeier

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.29.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson 

    86th Airlift Wing

    This graphic design depicts U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Brody Mennemeier, 86th Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment journeyman, being awarded Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 29, 2024. Mennemeier was selected for being an assistant floor lead of the inspection section and guiding eight Airmen to complete 140 aircraft equipment inspections. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)

    86th
    MXS
    Team Ramstein
    AOTW

