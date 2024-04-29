Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airlifter Of The Week: A1C Brody Mennemeier [Image 1 of 3]

    Airlifter Of The Week: A1C Brody Mennemeier

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.29.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jamil Musa, 86th Airlift Wing deputy commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Louis J. Ludwig, 86th AW command chief, right, recognizes Airman First Class Brody Mennemeier, 86th Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment journeyman, middle, as Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 29, 2024. Mennemeier was recognized as the Airlifter of the Week for his achievements and contributions to his unit and Ramstein Air Base, including completing six professional development courses through Herc-U. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)

    This work, Airlifter Of The Week: A1C Brody Mennemeier [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Olivia Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    86th
    MXS
    Team Ramstein
    AOTW

