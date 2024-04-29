Airlifter Of The Week: A1C Brody Mennemeier

U.S. Air Force Col. Jamil Musa, 86th Airlift Wing deputy commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Louis J. Ludwig, 86th AW command chief, right, recognizes Airman First Class Brody Mennemeier, 86th Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment journeyman, middle, as Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 29, 2024. Mennemeier was recognized as the Airlifter of the Week for his achievements and contributions to his unit and Ramstein Air Base, including completing six professional development courses through Herc-U. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)

