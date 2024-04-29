Airlifter Of The Week: A1C Brody Mennemeier

U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Brody Mennemeier, 86th Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment journeyman, displays his coin as Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 29, 2024. Mennemeier received AOTW for his achievements and contributions to his unit and Ramstein AB, including volunteering at his local church, showing dedication to both professional growth and the local Kaiserslautern community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2024 04:58
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
