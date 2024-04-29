Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airlifter Of The Week: A1C Brody Mennemeier [Image 2 of 3]

    Airlifter Of The Week: A1C Brody Mennemeier

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.29.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Brody Mennemeier, 86th Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment journeyman, displays his coin as Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 29, 2024. Mennemeier received AOTW for his achievements and contributions to his unit and Ramstein AB, including volunteering at his local church, showing dedication to both professional growth and the local Kaiserslautern community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2024
    Date Posted: 04.30.2024 04:58
    Photo ID: 8371284
    VIRIN: 240429-F-OS112-1006
    Resolution: 4437x3428
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airlifter Of The Week: A1C Brody Mennemeier [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Olivia Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    86th
    MXS
    Team Ramstein
    AOTW

