    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Float Coat Inspection Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 5 of 5]

    Float Coat Inspection Aboard USS Tripoli

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Seaman James Peer 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240424-N-KX492-1137

    Sailors prepare replenishment-at-sea (RAS) equipment for an inspection aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in San Diego, April 24, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2024
    Date Posted: 04.29.2024 19:37
    Photo ID: 8370597
    VIRIN: 240424-N-KX492-1137
    TAGS

    USS Tripoli
    Amphibious Assault Carrier

