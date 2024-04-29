240424-N-KX492-1063



Seaman Kristine Nool, from Milpitas, California, prepares replenishment-at-sea (RAS) equipment for an inspection aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in San Diego, April 24, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2024 Date Posted: 04.29.2024 19:37 Photo ID: 8370596 VIRIN: 240424-N-KX492-1063 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 3.26 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Float Coat Inspection Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 5 of 5], by SN James Peer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.