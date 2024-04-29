240424-N-KX492-1063
Seaman Kristine Nool, from Milpitas, California, prepares replenishment-at-sea (RAS) equipment for an inspection aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in San Diego, April 24, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2024 19:37
|Photo ID:
|8370596
|VIRIN:
|240424-N-KX492-1063
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|3.26 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Float Coat Inspection Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 5 of 5], by SN James Peer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT