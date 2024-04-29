240424-N-KX492-1047



Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 2nd Class Marx Karl Rances, from Los Angeles, prepares lifesaving and personal protective equipment for an inspection aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in San Diego, April 24, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2024 Date Posted: 04.29.2024 19:37 Photo ID: 8370595 VIRIN: 240424-N-KX492-1047 Resolution: 4944x3296 Size: 2.56 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Float Coat Inspection Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 5 of 5], by SN James Peer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.