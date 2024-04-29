240424-N-KX492-1047
Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 2nd Class Marx Karl Rances, from Los Angeles, prepares lifesaving and personal protective equipment for an inspection aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in San Diego, April 24, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2024 19:37
|Photo ID:
|8370595
|VIRIN:
|240424-N-KX492-1047
|Resolution:
|4944x3296
|Size:
|2.56 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Float Coat Inspection Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 5 of 5], by SN James Peer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT