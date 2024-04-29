USS San Juan Celebrates Month of the Military Child

240404-N-N0869-1002 BREMERTON, Wash. (Apr. 4, 2024) USS San Juan (SSN 751) celebrated the Month of the Military Child by hosting a “Bring Your Kids to Work Day.” Recently advanced Torpedoman's Mate 1st Class Craig Williams, USS San Juan's Junior Sailor of the Year, and Electronics Technicians Navigation Seaman Brock Kemp look into the torpedo tube to celebrate a successful crawl to the end. Going to work with their parents helped the children understand a day in the life of their submariner parent, while providing them a better understanding of what their loved ones do while they are out to sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Yeoman (Submarines) 3rd Class Cody Jones)

