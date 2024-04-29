Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS San Juan Celebrates Month of the Military Child [Image 4 of 4]

    USS San Juan Celebrates Month of the Military Child

    UNITED STATES

    04.04.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine   

    240404-N-N0869-1002 BREMERTON, Wash. (Apr. 4, 2024) USS San Juan (SSN 751) celebrated the Month of the Military Child by hosting a “Bring Your Kids to Work Day.” Recently advanced Torpedoman's Mate 1st Class Craig Williams, USS San Juan's Junior Sailor of the Year, and Electronics Technicians Navigation Seaman Brock Kemp look into the torpedo tube to celebrate a successful crawl to the end. Going to work with their parents helped the children understand a day in the life of their submariner parent, while providing them a better understanding of what their loved ones do while they are out to sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Yeoman (Submarines) 3rd Class Cody Jones)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2024
