USS San Juan Celebrates Month of the Military Child

240404-N-N0869-1004 BREMERTON, Wash. (Apr. 4, 2024) USS San Juan (SSN 751) celebrated the Month of the Military Child by hosting a “Bring Your Kids to Work Day.” Machinist's Mate 1st Class Patrick Wurster prepares his daughter Sydney to make an announcement from the control room. Going to work with their parents helped the children understand a day in the life of their submariner parent, while providing them a better understanding of what their loved ones do while they are out to sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Yeoman (Submarines) 3rd Class Cody Jones)
|04.04.2024
|04.29.2024 18:32
|8370459
|240404-N-N0869-1004
|6000x4000
|4.27 MB
|US
|7
|0
