USS San Juan Celebrates Month of the Military Child

240404-N-N0869-1003 BREMERTON, Wash. (Apr. 4, 2024) USS San Juan (SSN 751) celebrated the Month of the Military Child by hosting a “Bring Your Kids to Work Day.” Machinist's Mate Collin Staples and Electronics Technician Navigation Chief Andrew Shipe demonstrate operation of the fire-fighting nozzle with little Owen. Going to work with their parents helped the children understand a day in the life of their submariner parent, while providing them a better understanding of what their loved ones do while they are out to sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Yeoman (Submarines) 3rd Class Cody Jones)

