240404-N-N0869-1003 BREMERTON, Wash. (Apr. 4, 2024) USS San Juan (SSN 751) celebrated the Month of the Military Child by hosting a “Bring Your Kids to Work Day.” Machinist's Mate Collin Staples and Electronics Technician Navigation Chief Andrew Shipe demonstrate operation of the fire-fighting nozzle with little Owen. Going to work with their parents helped the children understand a day in the life of their submariner parent, while providing them a better understanding of what their loved ones do while they are out to sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Yeoman (Submarines) 3rd Class Cody Jones)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2024 18:32
|Photo ID:
|8370443
|VIRIN:
|240404-N-N0869-1003
|Resolution:
|2992x2461
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS San Juan Celebrates Month of the Military Child [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS San Juan Celebrates Month of the Military Child
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT