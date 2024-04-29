Members of the 62nd Forward Engineer Support Team – Advanced pose for a photo at their office in Wiesbaden, Germany. Primarily composed of civilian employees from around USACE, this dynamic team of engineers provides support to the Army and its partners in locations throughout the world. (Photos by USACE – Alaska District)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.20.2023 Date Posted: 04.29.2024 15:34 Photo ID: 8369963 VIRIN: 231120-A-A5015-1001 Resolution: 1171x740 Size: 288.46 KB Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 62nd FEST-A members pose for photo at Wiesbaden headquarters [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.