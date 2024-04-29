Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    62nd FEST-A members pose for photo at Wiesbaden headquarters [Image 3 of 3]

    62nd FEST-A members pose for photo at Wiesbaden headquarters

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    11.20.2023

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District

    Members of the 62nd Forward Engineer Support Team – Advanced pose for a photo at their office in Wiesbaden, Germany. Primarily composed of civilian employees from around USACE, this dynamic team of engineers provides support to the Army and its partners in locations throughout the world. (Photos by USACE – Alaska District)

    NATO
    international
    USACE
    military
    FEST

