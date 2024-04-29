Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    62nd FEST-A officers-in-charge host recruitment session at Alaska District headquarters [Image 2 of 3]

    62nd FEST-A officers-in-charge host recruitment session at Alaska District headquarters

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Photo by Cameron McLeod 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District

    Maj. Chris Garceau and Sgt. 1st Class Tommy Smith, officers-in-charge of the 62nd Forward Engineer Support Team – Advanced, hosted a recruitment session at the district headquarters on Mar. 8, 2024. At the event, members of the district’s workforce took the opportunity to learn about the team’s work and deployments and measure their own interest in participating in the program. (Photo by Cameron McLeod, USACE – Alaska District)

