Maj. Chris Garceau and Sgt. 1st Class Tommy Smith, officers-in-charge of the 62nd Forward Engineer Support Team – Advanced, hosted a recruitment session at the district headquarters on Mar. 8, 2024. At the event, members of the district’s workforce took the opportunity to learn about the team’s work and deployments and measure their own interest in participating in the program. (Photo by Cameron McLeod, USACE – Alaska District)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2024 Date Posted: 04.29.2024 15:34 Photo ID: 8369962 VIRIN: 240308-A-FN111-1001 Resolution: 2796x1388 Size: 669.41 KB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 62nd FEST-A officers-in-charge host recruitment session at Alaska District headquarters [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron McLeod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.