Headquartered at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District and staffed with engineering professionals from throughout USACE, the 62nd Forward Engineer Support Team – Advanced, or FEST-A, is one of eight expeditionary teams that provides rapidly deployable engineering capabilities throughout the world. Primarily composed of civilian employees, these critical personnel groups perform infrastructure damage assessments, environmental surveys and building plans in support of the Army’s mission abroad.
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2024 15:34
|Photo ID:
|8369961
|VIRIN:
|230719-A-A5015-1001
|Resolution:
|2048x1113
|Size:
|639.04 KB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 62nd FEST-A provides dynamic engineering support on European deployment [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USACE engineer support team provides expertise, broadens professional experience on European deployment
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT