Barb Meely poses for a photo during the Frederick Steeplechasers Running Club awards banquet in January 2024. Meely, a senior analyst working under contract to support the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity, Fort Detrick, Md., is an avid trail runner and membership chair for the club. She was recognized earlier this year as Volunteer of the Year 2023 for her work with the Steeplechasers, a non-profit organization in Frederick, Md. USAMMDA leads the Department of Defense’s medical product development through contracting, agreements, and interdisciplinary and integrated product teams. (Official U.S. Army Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2024 Date Posted: 04.29.2024 15:19 Photo ID: 8369933 VIRIN: 240426-A-A4491-3002 Resolution: 473x709 Size: 332.33 KB Location: BRUNSWICK, MD, US Hometown: KNOXVILLE, MD, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From running the office to running the trails, USAMMDA contractor finds joy in volunteering [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.