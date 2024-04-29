From running the office to running the trails, USAMMDA contractor finds joy in volunteering

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BRUNSWICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA)

    Barb Meely poses for a photo during the Frederick Steeplechasers Running Club awards banquet in January 2024. Meely, a senior analyst working under contract to support the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity, Fort Detrick, Md., is an avid trail runner and membership chair for the club. She was recognized earlier this year as Volunteer of the Year 2023 for her work with the Steeplechasers, a non-profit organization in Frederick, Md. USAMMDA leads the Department of Defense’s medical product development through contracting, agreements, and interdisciplinary and integrated product teams. (Official U.S. Army Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

