From running the office to running the trails, USAMMDA contractor finds joy in volunteering

Courtesy Photo | Barb Meely poses for a photo during the Frederick Steeplechasers Running Club awards...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Barb Meely poses for a photo during the Frederick Steeplechasers Running Club awards banquet in January 2024. Meely, a senior analyst working under contract to support the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity, Fort Detrick, Md., is an avid trail runner and membership chair for the club. She was recognized earlier this year as Volunteer of the Year 2023 for her work with the Steeplechasers, a non-profit organization in Frederick, Md. USAMMDA leads the Department of Defense’s medical product development through contracting, agreements, and interdisciplinary and integrated product teams. (Official U.S. Army Photo by T. T. Parish/Released) see less | View Image Page

Twelve years ago, Barbara Meely started a journey that has exceeded her wildest expectations—and she’s not done yet. With the support and encouragement of her club, the Frederick Steeplechasers, Meely will embark next month on the most ambitious goal of her running career: a 100-mile race called 3 Days at the Fair in Augusta, New Jersey.



Meely, a senior analyst working under contract to support the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity at Fort Detrick, Maryland, started with road running but switched to trails so she could enjoy nature while increasing her fitness level. She quickly found a tribe of like-minded runners among the “Steeps” and has gone on to complete 10 ultra marathons (defined as any running event beyond the standard marathon distance of 26.2 miles): six 50K races, two 55K races, and two 50-mile races. Next month’s endeavor will be the longest distance she has attempted so far.



“Sometimes it’s hard to fit [running] in, but I feel you must schedule time for yourself,” said Meely. “I might not want to work out at the beginning, but afterwards I always feel great that I did it. Running is therapy on so many levels—it’s good for the mind, body, and soul. I love to challenge myself, and I also love seeing and helping others reach their goals, no matter how big or how small.”



Helping others comes naturally to Meely, who has volunteered with several charities in support of animals, the elderly, and other special groups. But with the Steeplechasers, one might say she’s hit her stride—serving as membership chair for over four years, co-hosting the introduction to trail running group for three years, and heading last year’s nominating committee, to name just a few of her roles. In January, she was named the club’s Volunteer of the Year for 2023.



The Frederick Steeplechasers is a non-profit, all-volunteer club that currently boasts over 1,100 members, due in large part to Meely’s work as membership chair and her passion for making new members feel welcome. From her perspective, the Steeps have been instrumental in helping her to achieve her personal running goals, so it feels only right to give back to the club. Being part of the group also helps Meely connect with people through volunteering at races and other events.



“Group activities like running…offer so many things: encouragement, accountability, a wealth of collective knowledge, and opportunities to volunteer,” Meely said. “As a runner, it gives you a different perspective when volunteering at a race. It makes you more grateful for the people who are out there lending a hand so the event can be held. I also enjoy meeting new people with this common interest, either with my club or at races, hearing their ‘why’ and listening to their stories.”



Meely, a Maryland native, lives with her husband and mother in the rural community of Knoxville. When not working at USAMMDA or running with her trail buddies, she enjoys spending time with family and friends and being outdoors. Camping, hiking, gardening, and raising chickens occupy her free time, with the occasional art project thrown in for good measure.



Although she is not a veteran, military service is part of Meely’s family history: Her uncle was an Army colonel and her grandfather an Army master sergeant who later became a provost marshal. Her father worked for 33 years as a government civilian at the Naval Sea Systems Command in Washington, D.C. Supporting USAMMDA’s Medical Field Systems project management office allows Meely to put her administrative skills to work, coordinating and assisting with meetings, travel, conferences and other tasks to help keep her team organized and operating efficiently. Her pride in the organization shines through.



Meely’s pride in the Steeplechasers is also evident as she describes how her club builds community and works to improve its surroundings. In recent years, the Steeps have donated time to supporting the city’s Bring a Broom cleanup project, the Frederick Pride festival, and other non-running events. The group also hosts four yearly signature races whose proceeds benefit the community. In 2023, the club donated a total of $65,556 to the Frederick Steeplechasers Running Club Memorial Scholarship Fund, Blessings in a Backpack, the Women’s Giving Circle of Frederick County, Lincoln Elementary School’s Panther Running Club, and City Youth Matrix.



For members, the club’s many training programs are free, whether one is preparing for a 5K, a half or full marathon, or a 50-mile race, according to Meely. The Steeps also offer a low-pressure, supportive youth running program, the Frederick Spires, and host weekly meetups like pub runs and breakfast runs, where socializing is encouraged and running is optional. For her part, Meely is always looking for new ways to grow and support the club. Her most recent effort involved partnering with a local martial arts studio that volunteered to hold a self-defense class for Steeps members—raising awareness and helping to promote safety in the running community.



2025 will mark the 50th anniversary of the Frederick Steeplechasers, and Meely is already looking forward to finding new ways to celebrate its mission: to promote running for fitness, friendship, and athletic development, in support of its members and the Frederick community. And she has some words of wisdom for non-runners, too: Whatever your interest may be, get involved!



“It’s important for both individuals and communities to have organizations like the Steeplechasers,” she said. “To bring people together with a common interest, to have a positive impact in the community, and to help others achieve their goals…there is nothing else like it.”