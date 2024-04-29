Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From running the office to running the trails, USAMMDA contractor finds joy in volunteering

    BRUNSWICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA)

    Barb Meely celebrates during the Catoctin 50K Trail Run and Half Cat in Maryland, July 2023. Meely, a senior analyst working under contract to support the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity, Fort Detrick, Md., is an avid trail runner and membership chair for the Frederick Steeplechasers Running Club. She was recognized earlier this year as Volunteer of the Year 2023 for her work with the Steeplechasers, a non-profit organization in Frederick, Md. USAMMDA leads the Department of Defense’s medical product development through contracting, agreements, and interdisciplinary and integrated product teams. (Official U.S. Army Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2024
    Date Posted: 04.29.2024
    BRUNSWICK, MD, US
