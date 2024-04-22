Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Future Soldier has Olympic Hopes [Image 2 of 2]

    Future Soldier has Olympic Hopes

    UNITED STATES

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Alytrius Bridgers 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Richmond

    Molly McGhin joined the US Army on 18 April at the Beckley MEPS. She enlisted as a Fire Support Specialist and hopes to one day make the US Olympic rifle team.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2024
    Date Posted: 04.29.2024 09:35
    Photo ID: 8368769
    VIRIN: 240418-A-OP212-6418
    Resolution: 933x1252
    Size: 289.17 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

