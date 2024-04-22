Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WVU Rifle Team Member Enlists [Image 1 of 2]

    WVU Rifle Team Member Enlists

    MORGANTOWN, WV, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Alytrius Bridgers 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Richmond

    Molly McGhin, West Virginia University Rifle Team Member, swears into the United States Army as a Fire Support Specialist at the Beckley MEPS 18 April 2024.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2024
    Date Posted: 04.29.2024 09:35
    Photo ID: 8368707
    VIRIN: 240418-A-OP212-6118
    Resolution: 810x1332
    Size: 226.61 KB
    Location: MORGANTOWN, WV, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WVU Rifle Team Member Enlists [Image 2 of 2], by Alytrius Bridgers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    WVU Rifle Team Member Enlists
    Future Soldier has Olympic Hopes

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    WVU Rifle Team Member with Olympic dreams joins Army

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    future soldier
    March 2 Success
    Army Marksmanship Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT