WVU Rifle Team Member Enlists

Molly McGhin, West Virginia University Rifle Team Member, swears into the United States Army as a Fire Support Specialist at the Beckley MEPS 18 April 2024.
WVU Rifle Team Member with Olympic dreams joins Army
