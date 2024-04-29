WVU Rifle Team Member with Olympic dreams joins Army

Photo By Alytrius Bridgers | Molly McGhin joined the US Army on 18 April at the Beckley MEPS. She enlisted as a...... read more read more Photo By Alytrius Bridgers | Molly McGhin joined the US Army on 18 April at the Beckley MEPS. She enlisted as a Fire Support Specialist and hopes to one day make the US Olympic rifle team. see less | View Image Page

MORGANTOWN, WV – APRIL 29, 2024 – West Virginia University Rifle Team member, Molly McGhin, will be headed to the United States Army after graduation May 12. An alternate for the Olympic Rifle Team, Molly enlisted as a Fire Support Specialist (13F) for six years with a $13,000 bonus. She will begin her career in the Army Marksmanship Unit, where they train nonstop for national and international competitions.

Molly has been shooting since she was 11 and knew then that pulling triggers would be her future. She also realizes that it is a skill that will be continuously developed. “I made it a goal to join the West Virginia Rifle Team,” she says. Molly will graduate from West Virginia University with a 4.0 GPA and a degree in Psychology. She says, “My decision to join the US Army has been in the making for about 10 years.” She had the opportunity to observe the Army Marksmanship Unit at national matches and was impressed. Molly feels that the structure and discipline of the Army is an environment that she will thrive in.

SSG Alexander Busillo, her recruiter from the Morgantown Recruiting Office, assisted Molly in reaching her goal of joining the Army. Each applicant that enlists must take the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB), the scores determine what job you are eligible for in the Armed Services. Molly’s initial score did not qualify her for the job that she wanted, so she enrolled in the March 2 Success program. Molly’s score more than doubled.

A Fire Support Specialist (13F) is an intelligence member of a field artillery team. They identify targets for the artillery team and communicate with their team using secure communications systems and messaging method. Molly chose this occupation because she wanted something that would not require her to be behind a computer screen. “I found the job interesting and somewhat of a challenge for me to learn,” Molly says.

“During my time on the team, I have learned skills about shooting that I will carry with me the rest of my career. I am looking forward to the experience I will have with the Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU). I am confident I will get the most out of my goals on the team there.” – Molly McGhin

Molly believes her time with the AMU will only be the beginning of her shooting career. Although she plans to shoot with them as long as possible, she is also interested in Sniper School and has a goal of making the US Olympic team one day.