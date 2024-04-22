U.S. Air Force Maj. Joshua Dalzell, 86th Medical Group Pharmacy officer in charge, fills a prescription at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 18, 2024. The Kaiserslautern Military Community Center satellite pharmacy will be closing in June 2024. This closure will not inhibit any services the 86th MDG provides to its beneficiaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2024 09:30
|Photo ID:
|8368698
|VIRIN:
|240418-F-JM042-1030
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.38 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 86th Medical Group to close KMCC pharmacy [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
