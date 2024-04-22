Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86th Medical Group to close KMCC pharmacy [Image 3 of 3]

    86th Medical Group to close KMCC pharmacy

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Joshua Dalzell, 86th Medical Group Pharmacy officer in charge, fills a prescription at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 18, 2024. The Kaiserslautern Military Community Center satellite pharmacy will be closing in June 2024. This closure will not inhibit any services the 86th MDG provides to its beneficiaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

