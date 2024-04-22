U.S. Air Force Maj. Joshua Dalzell, 86th Medical Group Pharmacy officer in charge, fills a prescription at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 18, 2024. The Kaiserslautern Military Community Center satellite pharmacy will be closing in June 2024. This closure will not inhibit any services the 86th MDG provides to its beneficiaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2024 Date Posted: 04.29.2024 09:30 Photo ID: 8368698 VIRIN: 240418-F-JM042-1030 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 5.38 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 86th Medical Group to close KMCC pharmacy [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.