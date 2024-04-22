U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Leila Lambre, 86th Medical Group Pharmacy non-commissioned officer in charge, looks for a patient's prescription at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 18, 2024. The Kaiserslautern Military Community Center satellite pharmacy will be closing in June 2024, with all operations being transferred to the 86th MDG main pharmacy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2024 09:30
|Photo ID:
|8368697
|VIRIN:
|240418-F-JM042-1011
|Resolution:
|3869x3159
|Size:
|3.72 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 86th Medical Group to close KMCC pharmacy [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
