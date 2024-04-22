U.S. Air Force Maj. Joshua Dalzell, 86th Medical Group Pharmacy officer in charge, uses a spatula to count pills for a prescription at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 18, 2024. The Kaiserslautern Military Community Center satellite pharmacy will be closing in June 14, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2024 Date Posted: 04.29.2024 09:30 Photo ID: 8368696 VIRIN: 240418-F-JM042-1066 Resolution: 4368x2140 Size: 2 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 86th Medical Group, 86th MDG, Pharmacy, KMCC pharmacy, closure [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.