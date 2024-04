Balikatan 24: Jungle Operations Training Course students conduct jungle survival classes and practical exercises

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. James Bendele, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, provides security for the jungle survival portion of the Jungle Operations Training Course during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 28, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Benjamin Anderson)

