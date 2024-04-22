Balikatan 24: Jungle Operations Training Course students conduct jungle survival classes and practical exercises

U.S. Army Sgt. Bradley Bates, assigned to Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, provides security alongside Philippine Army Sgt. Ryel Agawayas, assigned to the 7th Philippine Army Infantry Division, for the jungle survival portion of the Jungle Operations Training Course during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 28, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Benjamin Anderson)

Date Taken: 04.28.2024 Date Posted: 04.29.2024