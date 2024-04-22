Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 24: Jungle Operations Training Course students conduct jungle survival classes and practical exercises [Image 7 of 8]

    Balikatan 24: Jungle Operations Training Course students conduct jungle survival classes and practical exercises

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    04.28.2024

    Photo by Spc. Evangelos Wilson 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Philippine Army Staff Sgt. Jayson Halos and Philippine Army Master Sgt. Rommel Halos, both assigned to the 7th Philippine Army 7th Infantry Division, pose for a photo during the jungle survival portion of the Jungle Operations Training Course for Exercise Balikatan 24 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 28, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Benjamin Anderson)

    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
    Philippines
    US Army
    AFP
    Balikatan
    Balikatan 24
    BK 24

