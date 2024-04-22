Balikatan 24: Jungle Operations Training Course students conduct jungle survival classes and practical exercises

Philippine Army Staff Sgt. Jayson Halos and Philippine Army Master Sgt. Rommel Halos, both assigned to the 7th Philippine Army 7th Infantry Division, pose for a photo during the jungle survival portion of the Jungle Operations Training Course for Exercise Balikatan 24 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 28, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Benjamin Anderson)

