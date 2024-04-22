NMCB 11 language exchange with Gabonese Military

LIBREVILLE, Gabon (April 13, 2024) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 and staff and students of the Gabonese Ministry of Defense's Language Laboratory pose for a group photo during a culture and language exchange in Libreville, Gabon, April 13, 2024. NMCB 11, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, providing civil engineering support for U.S. Sixth Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Utilitiesman 3rd Class Joshua Oun)

