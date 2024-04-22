LIBREVILLE, Gabon (April 13, 2024) U.S. Navy Utilitiesman 2nd Class Teree Oyama, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, plays chess with Gabonese service members during a culture and language exchange in Libreville, Gabon, April 13, 2024. NMCB 11, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, providing civil engineering support for U.S. Sixth Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Utilitiesman 3rd Class Joshua Oun)

This work, NMCB 11 language exchange with Gabonese Military [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Joshua Oun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.