    NMCB 11 language exchange with Gabonese Military [Image 1 of 3]

    NMCB 11 language exchange with Gabonese Military

    LIBREVILLE, GABON

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joshua Oun 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    LIBREVILLE, Gabon (April 13, 2024) U.S. Navy Utilitiesman 2nd Class Joseph McCord, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, plays chess with a Gabonese service member during a culture and language exchange in Libreville, Gabon, April 13, 2024. NMCB 11, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, providing civil engineering support for U.S. Sixth Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Utilitiesman 3rd Class Joshua Oun)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2024
    Location: LIBREVILLE, GA
    This work, NMCB 11 language exchange with Gabonese Military [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Joshua Oun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

