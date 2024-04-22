LIBREVILLE, Gabon (April 13, 2024) U.S. Navy Utilitiesman 2nd Class Joseph McCord, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, plays chess with a Gabonese service member during a culture and language exchange in Libreville, Gabon, April 13, 2024. NMCB 11, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, providing civil engineering support for U.S. Sixth Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Utilitiesman 3rd Class Joshua Oun)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2024 23:27
|Photo ID:
|8368204
|VIRIN:
|240419-N-GF351-1001
|Resolution:
|2482x3310
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|LIBREVILLE, GA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCB 11 language exchange with Gabonese Military [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Joshua Oun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
