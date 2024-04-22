Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USCGC Dependable Heritage Recognition Ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    USCGC Dependable Heritage Recognition Ceremony

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    M.J. Mosher, the daughter of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Dependable's (WMEC 626) original sponsor, displays the cutter's folded national ensign alongside Vice Adm. Kevin Lunday, commander, Coast Guard Atlantic Area, and CDR. Kristopher Ensley, commanding officer of Dependable, April 9, in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Dependable received a Heritage Recognition Ceremony to celebrate its 56 years of service to the Nation in the presence of current and former crew members before it was placed in commission, special status. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2024
    Date Posted: 04.28.2024 17:12
    Photo ID: 8367915
    VIRIN: 240409-G-PJ308-1199
    Resolution: 7939x5293
    Size: 10.42 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    USCGC Dependable Heritage Recognition Ceremony
    USCGC Dependable Heritage Recognition Ceremony
    USCGC Dependable Heritage Recognition Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Coast Guard
    Virginia Beach
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Dependable (WMEC 626)
    Heritage Recognition Ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT