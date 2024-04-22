USCGC Dependable Heritage Recognition Ceremony

M.J. Mosher, the daughter of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Dependable's (WMEC 626) original sponsor, displays the cutter's folded national ensign alongside Vice Adm. Kevin Lunday, commander, Coast Guard Atlantic Area, and CDR. Kristopher Ensley, commanding officer of Dependable, April 9, in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Dependable received a Heritage Recognition Ceremony to celebrate its 56 years of service to the Nation in the presence of current and former crew members before it was placed in commission, special status. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

