USCGC Dependable Heritage Recognition Ceremony

CDR. Kristopher Ensley, commanding officer of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Dependable (WMEC 626), displays the cutter's commissioning pennant alongside Vice Adm. Kevin Lunday, commander, Coast Guard Atlantic Area, after Seaman Andres Heredia, the most junior crew member aboard Dependable, fulfilled the tradition of presenting it, April 9, 2024, in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Dependable received a Heritage Recognition Ceremony to celebrate its 56 years of service to the Nation in the presence of current and former crew members before it was placed in commission, special status. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

