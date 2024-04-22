USCGC Dependable Heritage Recognition Ceremony

Chief Warrant Officer Brandon Triepke, a crew member assigned to Coast Guard Cutter Dependable (WMEC 626), displays the cutter's union jack alongside Vice Adm. Kevin Lunday, commander, Coast Guard Atlantic Area, and CDR. Kristopher Ensley, commanding officer of Dependable, for being the longest-serving current member aboard the cutter, April 9, 2024, in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Dependable received a Heritage Recognition Ceremony to celebrate its 56 years of service to the Nation in the presence of current and former crew members before it was placed in commission, special status. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)
