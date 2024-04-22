Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Dependable Heritage Recognition Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    USCGC Dependable Heritage Recognition Ceremony

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Chief Warrant Officer Brandon Triepke, a crew member assigned to Coast Guard Cutter Dependable (WMEC 626), displays the cutter's union jack alongside Vice Adm. Kevin Lunday, commander, Coast Guard Atlantic Area, and CDR. Kristopher Ensley, commanding officer of Dependable, for being the longest-serving current member aboard the cutter, April 9, 2024, in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Dependable received a Heritage Recognition Ceremony to celebrate its 56 years of service to the Nation in the presence of current and former crew members before it was placed in commission, special status. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

