Members of the Air Force Reserve Command civil engineer team, led by the 482nd Civil Engineer Squadron from Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida, sprint to the next event of the final obstacle course at Readiness Challenge X in Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 26, 2024. Readiness Challenge is an event organized by the Air Force Civil Engineer Center and the 801st RED HORSE Training Squadron. It serves as a competitive platform for evaluating unit readiness, identifying areas for improvement, and discovering training opportunities to ensure well-trained civil engineers in the Air and Space Forces are prepared for various operational scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Armando Perez)

