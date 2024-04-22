Brig. Gen. William Kale, Air Force Civil Engineer Center commander, awards Staff Sgt. Alessandro Carter, Air Education and Training Command civil engineer team, with the top team participant honors during the closing ceremony at Readiness Challenge X during the opening ceremony in Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 26, 2024. Readiness Challenge is an event organized by the Air Force Civil Engineer Center and the 801st RED HORSE Training Squadron. It serves as a competitive platform for evaluating unit readiness, identifying areas for improvement, and discovering training opportunities to ensure well-trained civil engineers in the Air and Space Forces are prepared for various operational scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Armando Perez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2024 Date Posted: 04.28.2024 15:47 Photo ID: 8367885 VIRIN: 240426-F-EG351-1325 Resolution: 2565x3600 Size: 1.35 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Readiness Challenge X - Awards [Image 48 of 48], by Armando Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.