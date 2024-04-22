Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Readiness Challenge X - Awards [Image 30 of 48]

    Readiness Challenge X - Awards

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2024

    Photo by Armando Perez 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    Brig. Gen. William Kale, Air Force Civil Engineer Center commander, awards Airman Spencer Smith, Air Force Global Strike Command civil engineer team, with the top team participant honors during the closing ceremony at Readiness Challenge X during the opening ceremony in Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 26, 2024. Readiness Challenge is an event organized by the Air Force Civil Engineer Center and the 801st RED HORSE Training Squadron. It serves as a competitive platform for evaluating unit readiness, identifying areas for improvement, and discovering training opportunities to ensure well-trained civil engineers in the Air and Space Forces are prepared for various operational scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Armando Perez)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2024
    Date Posted: 04.28.2024 15:47
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    This work, Readiness Challenge X - Awards [Image 48 of 48], by Armando Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCEC
    AFIMSC
    AFCEReadinessChallenge

