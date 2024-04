Marines with the Silent Drill Platoon, Marine Barracks Washington, conduct the “rifle inspection” sequence during a show for the Norwegian Military Tattoo at the Oslo Spektrum in Oslo, Norway, Apr. 26, 2024.The Norwegian Military Tattoo is organized by the Norwegian Armed Forces to promote military music, formation drill, and to show the Armed Forces' music as a living cultural institution as well as an important carrier of tradition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe N. McAfee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2024 Date Posted: 04.28.2024 13:52 Photo ID: 8367797 VIRIN: 240426-M-UM973-1241 Resolution: 5242x3496 Size: 1.29 MB Location: OSLO, NO Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Barracks Marines in Norway [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Chloe McAfee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.