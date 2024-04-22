Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barracks Marines in Norway [Image 1 of 7]

    Barracks Marines in Norway

    OSLO, NORWAY

    04.26.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe McAfee 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    Lance Cpl. Nikalous Lewis, rifleman, Silent Drill Platoon, conducts the “long line” sequence during a show for the Norwegian Military Tattoo at the Oslo Spektrum in Oslo, Norway, Apr. 26, 2024.The Norwegian Military Tattoo is organized by the Norwegian Armed Forces to promote military music, formation drill, and to show the Armed Forces' music as a living cultural institution as well as an important carrier of tradition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe N. McAfee)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2024
    Date Posted: 04.28.2024 13:52
    Photo ID: 8367794
    VIRIN: 240426-M-UM973-1207
    Resolution: 7022x4684
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: OSLO, NO
    This work, Barracks Marines in Norway [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Chloe McAfee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Color Guard
    Silent Drill Platoon
    Marine Barracks Washington
    Dum & Bugle Corps

