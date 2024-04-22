Barracks Marines in Norway

Marines with the Silent Drill Platoon, Marine Barracks Washington, conduct the “bursting bomb” sequence during a show for the Norwegian Military Tattoo at the Oslo Spektrum in Oslo, Norway, Apr. 26, 2024.The Norwegian Military Tattoo is organized by the Norwegian Armed Forces to promote military music, formation drill, and to show the Armed Forces' music as a living cultural institution as well as an important carrier of tradition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe N. McAfee)

