    Carrier Strike Group Four and Expeditionary Operations Training Group Integrate Train Wasp Amphibious Ready Group – 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) [Image 4 of 4]

    Carrier Strike Group Four and Expeditionary Operations Training Group Integrate Train Wasp Amphibious Ready Group – 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX)

    AT SEA

    04.20.2024

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Matthew Stroup 

    Carrier Strike Group Four

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 20, 2024) Rear Adm. Max McCoy, right, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 4, listens in during a conversation with Dave Gellene, left, exercise director for CSG-4 after a confirmation brief in the wardroom of the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) during the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group – 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). CSG-4 and Expeditionary Operations Training Group work together to deliver with Joint and Allied teammates to mentor, train, and assess Amphibious Ready Groups and Marine Expeditionary Units in support of U.S. and Allied economic, security, and defense interests. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

