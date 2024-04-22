ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 10, 2024) Col. Neil Berry, officer in charge of II Marine Expeditionary Force’s Expeditionary Operations Training Group, speaks in the wardroom of the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) during a meet-and-greet for Navy and Marine Corps trainers, mentors, and assessors aboard the ship before the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group – 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). Wasp is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval training. Carrier Strike Group 4 and Expeditionary Operations Training Group work together to deliver with Joint and Allied teammates to mentor, train, and assess Amphibious Ready Groups and Marine Expeditionary Units in support of U.S. and Allied economic, security, and defense interests. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2024 Date Posted: 04.28.2024 09:21 Photo ID: 8367644 VIRIN: 240410-N-LR347-1002 Resolution: 2048x1463 Size: 737.8 KB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Carrier Strike Group Four and Expeditionary Operations Training Group Integrate before Wasp Amphibious Ready Group – 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) [Image 4 of 4], by LCDR Matthew Stroup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.