Carrier Strike Group Four and Expeditionary Operations Training Group Integrate Train Wasp Amphibious Ready Group – 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX)

ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 20, 2024) Lt. Col. Ray Kaster, left, director of operations for II Marine Expeditionary Force’s Expeditionary Operations Training Group (EOTG), speaks with Rear Adm. Max McCoy, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 4, right, after a confirmation brief in the wardroom of the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) during the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group – 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). CSG-4 and EOTG work together to deliver with Joint and Allied teammates to mentor, train, and assess Amphibious Ready Groups and Marine Expeditionary Units in support of U.S. and Allied economic, security, and defense interests. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

