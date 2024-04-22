APU Assembly

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. David Martin of 2-82, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division assembles an Auxiliary power unit on a UH-60 on April 19, 2024. Blackhawk helicopter mechanics are specifically trained to remove, repair and install complex assemblies such as engines, rotors, gearboxes, transmissions, mechanical flight controls and other components, ensuring aircraft are always safe and operational. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

Date Taken: 04.19.2024 Date Posted: 04.28.2024