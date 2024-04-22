Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    APU Assembly [Image 2 of 9]

    APU Assembly

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. David Martin of 2-82, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division assembles an Auxiliary power unit on a UH-60 on April 19, 2024. Blackhawk helicopter mechanics are specifically trained to remove, repair and install complex assemblies such as engines, rotors, gearboxes, transmissions, mechanical flight controls and other components, ensuring aircraft are always safe and operational. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2024
    Date Posted: 04.28.2024 06:07
    Photo ID: 8367591
    VIRIN: 240419-A-ID763-1559
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 24.07 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, APU Assembly [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    Blackhawk
    82nd CAB
    2-82
    UH60
    15T

