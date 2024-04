U.S. Coast Guard Seaman Dillon Nolan heaves a new towing line onto the flight deck of USCGC Alex Haley (WMEC 39) with fellow crew members in Dutch Harbor, Alaska, April 4, 2024. Alex Haley’s deck department replaced several large lines on the cutter to maintain the highest standard of readiness necessary for emergency towing situations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Hightower)

